New York (CNN) — At least one person is dead and two others seriously injured after a three-story building in Brooklyn collapsed Wednesday afternoon, a fire department official said. One person was still trapped, the official said.

The building collapsed in the central Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush, a largely residential area. It was reported around 4 p.m., according to the department.

A construction site next to the building caused the collapse.

“FDNY units are currently operating at a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn,” the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The three-story building next door to the construction site includes a store at ground level and at least one apartment upstairs, according to a fire department official.

Video from the scene shows firefighters pulling out one victim from a mountain of debris. Four firefighters placed the victim on a stretcher to remove them from the site.

First responders deployed drones to assist in the search and used flashlights as daylight waned, video shows.

As the sun set, dozens of firefighters could be seen digging through debris and sorting through items in the building to search for victims. In one moment, a firefighter can be seen throwing pillows to the side, while another moves a broken oven out of the way.

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