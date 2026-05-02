Bodycam footage shows New York police officers attempting to stop a man with a machete.

The incident happened April 11th on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.

Police said 44-year-old Anthony Griffin slashed three people before officers arrived.

The officers ordered Griffin to drop his weapon multiple times and to get on the ground.

The incident ended when one of the officers fatally shot Griffin.

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