Bed Bath & Beyond removes black jack-o’-lanterns from online store over blackface complaints

(WSVN) - Bed Bath & Beyond has removed black artificial jack-o-lanterns from their online store over concerns of blackface.

According to News 12, the artificial pumpkins, which were painted black and had white faces, were spotted outside a New York law firm. Reaction from the community led the office to take down the pumpkins less than 48 hours after they had been put on display.

The store says it took action after News 12 reached out but would not say if it had received any other complaints – https://t.co/Lg8rSYwcbH — News12WC (@News12WC) October 21, 2019

“We understand that someone complained about them, and so once we got word of that we immediately took them down,” Mary Marzolla, a partner at the law firm told News 12.

Marzolla said the pumpkins were never meant to offend anyone.

“We represent people of all colors and faiths, and we would never do anything to exclude anyone from any community,” she says.

According to USA Today, Bed Bath & Beyond pulled the pumpkins from their online store.

“This is a sensitive area, and though unintentional, we apologize for any offense caused. We immediately removed the item from sale,” the company said in a statement to the publication.

Wilbur Aldridge with the NAACP told News 12 that the design shows an “extreme lack of sensitivity.”

However, according to USA Today, he said the law firm should be commended for removing the pumpkins after receiving complaints.

