(WSVN) - Authorities have reopened the search for a missing woman in the Bahamas.

Lynette Hooker, 55, vanished in early April, prompting a massive search by multiple officials.

Her husband, Brian Hooker, claims she fell off into rough waters while the couple was boating and pointed to the area where investigators should search for her.

But now officials said location data from Brian’s phone is inconsistent with his statements to authorities.

The United States Coast Guard is now sending divers to search the location indicated by the cellphone.

Bahamian police had previously questioned Hooker but has not filed any charges. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

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