(WSVN) - A popular baby gear brand is recalling car seat models due to possible safety concerns.

Evenflo issued a voluntary recall this week for nearly 75,000 of its popular four-in-one convertible car seats.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that there are concerns the car seat could possibly shift positions when rear-facing.

Evenflo said it plans to mail out letters to affected owners beginning Jan. 26 and will offer a free replacement.

