(WSVN) - A popular baby gear brand is recalling car seat models due to possible safety concerns.

Evenflo issued a voluntary recall this week for nearly 75,000 of its popular four-in-one convertible car seats.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that there are concerns the car seat could possibly shift positions when rear-facing.

Evenflo said it plans to mail out letters to affected owners beginning Jan. 26 and will offer a free replacement.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox