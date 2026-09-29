Tucson, Arizona (CNN) — Months into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, with no main suspect or person of interest named, authorities say they investigated a new possible ransom note tied to the 84-year-old’s disappearance and found it not to be credible.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its joint task force, along with the FBI, had recently been “made aware of a new possible note” and were looking into it.

The comments were the latest by the sheriff’s department after it announced in August that human remains had been found in the Tucson desert, just 15 miles from where Nancy Guthrie was believed to have been abducted.

While authorities quickly said there was no indication the remains were connected to the case, every possible lead among the saguaro cacti of the Sonoran Desert has brought renewed hope for the return of Guthrie and a stinging reminder of the ongoing grief felt by her loved ones.

Guthrie, the mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Tucson-area home on February 1 without her phone or critical medications.

The investigation has been marked by a previous ransom note demanding millions of dollars and video of an armed, masked person tampering with the doorbell camera at the Tucson home.

More than half a year later, her family has lived “every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,” Savannah Guthrie said six months after her mother’s disappearance, as few answers have emerged despite the anchor’s repeated requests for help.

Here’s a look at where things stand in the investigation:

Monday, September 28

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said its joint task force, alongside the FBI, investigated the credibility of a new possible ransom note tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, but found it not to be credible.

“On Monday, September 28, 2026, the PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was made aware of a new possible ransom text message related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” the sheriff’s department said in a post on X. “After further review, investigators determined the text message is not credible.”

The department encouraged “anyone who receives a text message or other communication related to Nancy Guthrie” to report it and said the investigation into Guthrie’s disappearance is “active and ongoing.”

Tuesday, August 18

Authorities do not believe there is a connection between the remains and Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told CNN.

“There may be practical law-enforcement concerns behind their silence,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller says. “Saying that they don’t believe there’s a connection and officially ruling one out are two different things. The first requires an investigative judgment based on what they see, but the second requires actual scientific evidence.”

Monday, August 17

Human remains are found in a desert area near West Ajo Way and South La Cholla Boulevard in Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The area is approximately 15 miles from the home where Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive.

Authorities say there is no indication “at this time” that the remains, which appear to have been there for “an extended period of time” are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

A day after the discovery, the desert was silent and empty once again, with no trace of law enforcement activity.

The sheriff’s department declines to comment on CNN’s questions about who found the remains and when they were located, as well as why officials indicated there was no immediate connection to Nancy Guthrie.

Saturday, August 1

Savannah Guthrie says the family is “begging for help” in a new Instagram post, six months after her mother disappeared from her home.

“Our hearts are in ruins,” Savannah Guthrie says, adding that she and her siblings “spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for” their mother.

She urges anyone with information about who the alleged kidnappers could be to come forward.

“Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes. Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual – perhaps with someone they deeply love,” Guthrie writes.

“Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out – to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously.”

Friday, July 31

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department releases two early letters written by Nancy Guthrie’s purported abductor and urged the public to look at the linguistic patterns in hopes of generating new leads.

Both notes were sent to a Tucson television station.

The first, a ransom note sent a day after her disappearance, came from someone who claimed they have her, and that “she is safe but scared” and would not be released until payment, $4 million in bitcoin, is received, according to the messages released by the sheriff’s department and the FBI Phoenix field office.

“If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed,” the note reads. “Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands.”

The second note, sent on February 6, was directed to the “Guthrie Family” and claimed Nancy Guthrie had died.

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition,” the note read. “We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

Thursday, July 2

A man accused of making an illegitimate ransom threat to Nancy Guthrie’s family pleads guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The 42-year-old man is accused of sending a threat via text messages to Guthrie’s daughter and son-in-law on February 4, shortly after the family posted a plea for help on social media, according to a complaint, which does not name the Guthries but uses initials when describing the interaction.

As part of his plea, the man acknowledges he was aware the family was sent an earlier ransom demand and says his actions were meant to harass the family, according to prosecutors.

His attorney declines to comment on the plea. He is set to be sentenced September 10.

Wednesday, July 1

The FBI Phoenix office addresses the legitimacy of the ransom notes sent to local media and TMZ earlier in the year, saying some were not legitimate, but other notes might be and are still under investigation.

“Some (of the notes) have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy,” its post on X says. “Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.”

The case is still being investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case, the FBI office says, noting local authorities are the lead investigators.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says in its own statement that “every tip and lead is taken seriously” and sent to its detectives, “who continue to work in coordination with the FBI.” All questions about the ransom notes should be directed to the FBI, it says.

The new statement rebuts a June 30 Reuters report, citing an unnamed FBI official, that federal investigators have determined “all three kidnapping-related messages” tied to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to be fake.

Tuesday, June 23

Coming alongside the first public reporting that the second note received by her family stated Nancy Guthrie had died, Savannah Guthrie makes her first public comments on the case in months on the “Today” show.

“I don’t have any comment on this story, and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here,” Guthrie says, addressing her co-hosts. “And since I am, I just wanted to take this opportunity to ask people – really to beg people – to come forward. Somebody knows something.”

Her voice breaking, Guthrie says her family is still heartbroken as the investigation remains unresolved, hoping that some new cluewill be found.

“This is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day,” she says. “That we are in agony, and we cannot be at peace no matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy – and I will, I promise I will – this is a moment to tell you that we need your help.”

Thursday, April 16

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says on X it has worked with the FBI “since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation,” adding: “This is not new information.”

The private lab in Florida used by the department continues to share information with the FBI lab and other partner labs across the country, the sheriff’s department says, adding that DNA analysis in the case remains ongoing.

Monday, April 6

Wearing a sunny yellow dress reminiscent of the yellow flowers and ribbons placed at her mother’s home, Savannah Guthrie is warmly welcomed by colleagues and fans during her “Today” show return.

“It’s good to be home,” she says.

Friday, March 27

Savannah Guthrie says she feels it’s important for her to return to the show, even as her mother’s case is unresolved.

“I can’t not come back,” Guthrie says. “This is my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.”

Thursday, March 26

In her first interview since her mother’s disappearance, Savannah Guthrie says she believes her own public profile might be the reason her mother was abducted for ransom.

The prospect that someone targeted her mother because of Savannah’s fame is “too much to bear, to think that I brought this to her bedside, that it’s because of me,” the “Today” show host tells her colleague and friend Hoda Kotb.

“I just say, I’m so sorry, mommy. I’m so sorry. … If it is me, I’m so sorry,” Guthrie says.

Guthrie believes most of the purported ransom notes were not real, except for two.

“I believe the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real,” she says.

Sunday, March 22

Savannah Guthrie posts a statement from the family to her Instagram account, asking the Tucson and larger Arizona community to mine through images and information that could be relevant to their mother’s case.

“No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement, which echoed one released to CNN affiliate KVOA the previous day, says.

Saturday, March 21

The Guthrie family released a statement expressing their deep gratitude to neighbors, friends and residents of Tucson who have provided their support as they pleaded for renewed attention to their mother’s case.

The family continues to believe residents of Tucson and the greater southern Arizona community “hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” the statement said, adding: “Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.”

The Guthries urged the community to look through camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations around the key dates of January 31, the early-morning hours of February 1 and the late evening of January 11, according to the statement.

“We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder,” the statement reads.

“We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.”

Thursday, March 5

Savannah Guthrie visits 30 Rockefeller Plaza Thursday to thank her “Today” colleagues, according to a statement from NBC.

During the emotional reunion, Guthrie could be seen embracing her colleagues, including her former co-host Hoda Kotb, who’s been co-anchoring the morning program during her absence.

The visit appears to be the first time Guthrie returned to Studio 1A since her mother’s apparent abduction. But, according to NBC, it won’t be her last.

“While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home,” NBC says in a statement.

A source present during the visit tells CNN’s Brian Stelter that Guthrie thanked her colleagues for “caring about my mom as much as I do” and said she has “every intention of coming back” to the show.

“I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And, I would like to try,” Guthrie says.

Wednesday, March 4

Black gloves previously publicized in the case – found in February about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home – have been traced by DNA to a local restaurant worker who “is not part of this investigation,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says on X.

Authorities previously said those gloves – initially of interest because investigators believed they appeared similar to those worn by a suspect in doorbell camera footage at Guthrie’s home – did not return any matches in the national database known as CODIS, and didn’t match DNA found at Guthrie’s house.

Monday, March 2

Savannah Guthrie was seen outside of her mother’s home, according to The Associated Press. This is the first sighting of the “Today” show anchor at the home since her mother disappeared a month ago, the AP reported.

Joined by her sister, Annie Guthrie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, the family placed yellow flowers next to a makeshift tribute at the edge of the property, according to the AP.

In an Instagram post, Savannah Guthrie posts a photo of the flowers with a caption that reads, “We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country.”

Friday, February 27

Savannah Guthrie renews her appeal for anyone with information on Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts to submit tips to the FBI.

Guthrie makes two sets of social media posts underscoring the family’s previous offer of $1 million for information leading to the recovery of her missing mother.

One of the posts – shared on Instagram and Facebook – features a 36-second video clip of a “Today” show segment explaining how the FBI’s tip line works and how reward money can be claimed anonymously. In the caption, she writes “the reward can be paid in cash,” marking the first time she specified that on social media.

The second message – also shared to Instagram and Facebook – features a truncated version of her video from three days earlier in which she announced the family’s $1 million reward offer.

The text of this post reads, in part: “Please bring her home. You can be anonymous.”

Wednesday, February 25

Several people are seen walking around Nancy Guthrie’s property Wednesday morning — the most activity CNN has seen at the residence in days.

Federal prosecutors, accompanied by FBI Special Agents, visit the home, the US Attorney’s office in Phoenix confirms.

“Federal prosecutors traditionally work with all levels of law enforcement and have done so throughout this investigation,” says Timothy Courchaine, US Attorney for the District of Arizona, adding they’ll “go anywhere, do anything, and persevere always to find her.”

Tuesday, February 24

Twenty-four days since her mother disappeared, Savannah Guthrie acknowledges Nancy “may already be gone.” In an emotional video, the “Today” host said her family is “blowing on the embers of hope” and still believes their mother will come home. But, she acknowledged a difficult truth.

“She may already be gone,” Guthrie says. “She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves. … If that is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is.”

The family is offering a personal reward of up to $1 million for any information leading to Nancy’s recovery, Guthrie says. This action was taken after careful consultation and in coordination with law enforcement a source close to the family tells CNN.

“Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now,” she says.

She also acknowledges her family is not alone in suffering through the “uncertainty” of a missing loved one. So, she says, they are also donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“We are hoping that the attention that has been given to our mom and our family will extend to all the families like ours who are in need and need prayers and need support,” Guthrie says.

The family’s reward is in addition to the FBI’s $100,000 reward for information about Guthrie, the agency says. The announcement raises the total reward to up to $1.2 million for information on Guthrie’s disappearance.

The Guthries have continued to “stay in lockstep” with investigators, a source close to the family tells CNN. The reward comes after investigative updates have appeared to slow as the search enters its fourth week.

In other developments, the FBI will be shifting its investigative command post from Tucson to Phoenix, FBI Phoenix Public Information Officer Kevin Smith tells CNN, while emphasizing that everyone who is working on the ground with the sheriff’s department will stay and it is not a reduction in resources.

Monday, February 23

The masked person seen on the doorbell camera footage of Guthrie’s home the morning she is believed to have been kidnapped was also at her doorstep on another night, a source tells CNN.

The photos and video of the masked person on Guthrie’s doorstep — released by the FBI on February 10 — were taken on two different days, rather than just on February 1, when authorities believe she was abducted, the source says. That’s because the masked suspect is not wearing a backpack in one of them, according to the source.

ABC News first reported the suspect appears to have been at her door before February 1.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says in a statement “there is no date or time stamp associated with these images” and “any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.” It added the investigation is ongoing and “conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts.” CNN reached out to the FBI Phoenix office for comment.

The photos and video show a masked, armed suspect approach the door and tamper with the doorbell camera the morning of her disappearance. The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall and having an average build, according to the FBI.

Local and federal investigators on the ground in Arizona searching for Nancy Guthrie were surprised by video and photos posted on social media earlier this month by the head of the FBI depicting her suspected abductor, another law enforcement source involved in the investigation tells CNN.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on February 10 chilling video of a man at Guthrie’s front door before her disappearance, including a follow-up post announcing and releasing “additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

But investigators in Tucson believed one of the images Patel posted — showing the man without a backpack or gun — was not actually from the date of her abduction, but possibly from weeks before as the man appeared to surveil her home, the source says.

Authorities had hoped to keep specific details of that image confidential while they worked to identify the suspect and a motive, the source says. Local investigators were also puzzled by the fact FBI headquarters insisted the new imagery would be tweeted from Patel’s own X account rather the general FBI account.

“It would have been nice to know what (FBI) headquarters was planning to release,” the source says.

The FBI has not responded to CNN’s request for clarity on Patel’s social media post.

Residents in Guthrie’s neighborhood were previously asked by the sheriff’s department to submit video as far back as January 1, but the request specifically focused on two dates. Authorities also requested footage that includes cars, traffic, people or pedestrians, or anything that feels out of the ordinary or important.

Saturday, February 21

Detectives and agents are back in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood, canvassing the area as part of their investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. “No additional details will be provided,” the agency says.

Thursday, February 19

Mexican officials say there is currently no indication Guthrie was brought into Mexico.

“The FBI informed us that they currently have no leads to suggest that this woman could be in Mexico,” says Carlos Flores, general commissioner of the Criminal Investigation Agency for the State of Sonora, speaking to reporters.

Sonora officials say there’s been no specific request for assistance in the investigation from the FBI.

Wednesday, February 18

Authorities have canvassed residences, businesses and government agencies for surveillance video to identify any possible indication of where Guthrie may have been taken, a law enforcement official familiar with the case says. Reviewing the “thousands of hours” of footage is a painstaking process and often involves slowing down video frame by frame to look for anything of interest, the source adds.

Officials on both sides of the US-Mexico border were also told to be on the lookout for clues that might assist in the case as part of standard investigative procedures, according to a law enforcement official familiar. Investigators briefed US Border Patrol agents and Mexican law enforcement authorities, the official says.

Due to the proximity of Tucson to the border, the official says, both US and Mexican border officials are aware of doorbell camera footage showing a suspect possibly responsible for Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

It is not uncommon for US authorities to brief their Mexican counterparts out of an abundance of caution about cases involving fugitives who may abscond from the United States.

Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Searching Mothers of Sonora) — a Mexican nonprofit organization of women activists comprising volunteers, mothers and wives — tells CNN it was contacted by a member of the Guthrie family to help with the search. The group’s founder, Ceci Flores Armenta, says some women plan to meet with the family and possibly start looking for Nancy Guthrie on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, Nanos tells CNN affiliate KOLD decisions on how to pursue leads in the search are being made jointly by command center leadership, which includes chiefs from his department, FBI leadership and federal and local prosecutors, among others.

88-Crime, the Pima County and Tucson affiliate of the national Crime Stoppers organization, offer a reward of up to $102,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Up to $100,000 of that is from a private donor, it says.

This is separate from the FBI’s offer of up to a $100,000 reward, and will only be available for information reported directly to 88-Crime, it says. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Earlier, the “Today” set is filled with yellow flowers, mirroring the growing tribute outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, where neighbors, friends and strangers from across the country have sent or delivered bouquets of support for the Guthrie family.

Tuesday, February 17

The Pima County sheriff announces DNA from gloves found near Nancy Guthrie’s house does not have any matches in the national database known as CODIS, and doesn’t match DNA found at her home, either.

DNA found at her Tucson property is still being analyzed, Nanos says, adding that nothing in the investigation has any matches in CODIS. CODIS is the FBI-managed Combined DNA Index System, a national database that holds more than 19 million offender profiles, according to the agency.

Investigators are looking into other genetic genealogy options to check for matches with the DNA evidence, the sheriff says, noting CODIS is just one of the databases available.

Meanwhile, investigators have been visiting gun shops in the Tucson area. The suspect was seen in doorbell video with a gun and a holster that the sheriff said “had some pretty unique characteristics.”

CNN speaks to roughly a half dozen shop owners, most of whom say they aren’t able to comment on what investigators asked them. But one owner saysFBI officials visited about a week ago and showed him pictures of various people, although he didn’t recognize any of the individuals.

Anothergun shop owner tells CNN affiliate KOLD that an FBI agent asked him to review between 18 and 24 images and names for gun purchases. He also said he searched the shop’s computer system and found no matches, KOLD reports.

Investigators continue to follow up on various leads, including processing evidence from the homes of two people who were detained and later released, Nanos says in an interview with CNN affiliate KNXV. The sheriff assures that “if detectives weren’t satisfied, they wouldn’t have been released.”

Monday, February 16

The sheriff’s department clears all Guthrie family members – including siblings and spouses – as possible suspects in Guthrie’s disappearance in a Monday afternoon statement.

Nanos’ statement puts an end to online speculation throughout the weekslong search for Nancy Guthrie about her family’s possible involvement.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Nanos says in the statement posted on X. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel.”

Sunday, February 15

A glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home appears to match those worn by the suspect captured in doorbell camera footage outside her house the morning she disappeared, the FBI says in a statement.

The glove, containing DNA, is one of “approximately” 16 that investigators found near Nancy Guthrie’s home, most of which the FBI says belonged to searchers who discarded them while working in the area.

Meanwhile, in a video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie shares a new message to the possible kidnappers of her mother.

“It’s never too late and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing,” Savannah Guthrie says.

The “Today” show anchor says she and her family are still hopeful. “We still have hope and we still believe,” she says.

Friday, February 13

As neighbors tie yellow ribbons around trees in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood in solidarity and hope for her safe return, a local official tells CNN investigators have received more than 30,000 tips from the public so far.

Later Friday, authorities conduct an operation at a residence roughly 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home, the sheriff’s department says.

No arrests are made, though one man is questioned and released, with law enforcement believing him not to be the kidnapper, a law enforcement official tells CNN. More than a dozen vehicles, including those from SWAT and forensics, are seen at the location.

Local authorities and the FBI are also at a second location near where law enforcement activity is underway.

Authorities are seen at the site investigating a gray Range Rover in a parking lot of a restaurant.

Thursday, February 12

As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its 12th day, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks neighbors to submit video footage that includes cars, traffic, people or pedestrians — and anything they feel may be out of the ordinary or important for law enforcement to review.

Later in the day, the FBI releases a description of the person seen in footage captured by Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera, and the agency raises the reward for information to $100,000.

The suspect is described as male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall and having an average build. The backpack he was wearing in the video is identified as a black, 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.”

Savannah Guthrie also shares a touching tribute to her mother on social media.

The video features a short clip of a young Savannah Guthrie and her sister, Annie Guthrie, smiling at the camera while handing their mother flowers, as well as a photo of the three siblings and their mother.

“We will never give up on her,” Savannah Guthrie captions the post.

Wednesday, February 11

Thousands of tips for investigators to pore over are generated after the February 10 release of surveillance photos.

TMZ reports the media outlet received a “bizarre letter” from someone purporting to know Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper.

Harvey Levin, the outlet’s founder, tells Fox News the person who sent the email demanded a single bitcoin in exchange for information about the kidnapper.

CNN has not been able to independently verify the existence or authenticity of the note.

Meanwhile, CNN speaks to Carlos, the man detained February 10 by law enforcement, outside his home in Rio Rico, Arizona. He says investigators told his family he’d been stopped as a result of an anonymous tip that came after surveillance photos of the suspect were released Tuesday.

Tuesday, February 10

The FBI releases new images and video from a camera at Nancy Guthrie’s house, showing a person wearing a mask.

The images show “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” according to a post on FBI Director Kash Patel’s X account.

Shortly after the images and videos are released, Savannah Guthrie shares them to her social media accounts.

“Someone out there recognizes this person,” she writes. “We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

Later Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announces it has detained a person for questioning in the case after pulling them over “during a traffic stop” in Rio Rico, around 60 miles south of Tucson, near the US-Mexico border. Hours later Wednesday morning, the person is released.

A spokesperson with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department also tells CNN a search warrant is being executed at a home in Rio Rico in connection with the case.

Separately, Patel says the agency is looking at “persons of interest” in the case without saying who might be under suspicion.

Monday, February 9

Days after several media outlets received purported ransom letters demanding millions in bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie’s return, a second deadline mentioned in one of the notes passes at 5 p.m.

Hours before the deadline, around 1:30 p.m., Savannah Guthrie posts another video to social media, this time appealing to the public instead of her mom’s alleged captor, asking for assistance.

“We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help,” the “Today” show host says, telling people to report anything “strange” to law enforcement.

Sunday, February 8

Just before 11 a.m., investigators are seen examining the septic tank near Nancy Guthrie’s property after police were notably absent from her home Saturday. Video shows investigators moving around a long stick in the tank, at times repeatedly jabbing it, and using a flashlight to peer inside.

Meanwhile, CNN affiliate KGUN, which received one of the ransom notes sent to some media stations, reports new details from the letter: The purported abductor demanded $6 million and threatened Nancy Guthrie’s life if the 5 p.m. Monday, February 9, deadline isn’t met.

Saturday, February 7

On the one-week mark of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, her three children say to her possible captor in a new social media video: “We will pay.”

“We received your message, and we understand,” Savannah Guthrie says in the video. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

The statement follows a second note stating Nancy Guthrie had died, CNN would later report in June, although that is not mentioned by the family in their statement and is not reported by media at the request of law enforcement.

Hours after the new video of the siblings, law enforcement officials are seen at the home of Annie Guthrie. They leave shortly after 10:30 p.m. with a bag and one deputy sheriff is seen wearing blue latex gloves.

Friday, February 6

CNN affiliate KOLD receives a second purported ransom note on Day 6 of the search. The news station says it forwarded the message, along with the IP address from which the note originated, to law enforcement. The new note includes sensitive information but no deadline, according to an anchor at the news outlet.

Unstated by the station at the time is that the note also includes the claim that Nancy Guthrie had died, multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation tell CNN. Investigators believe the note is authentic.

KOLD and CNN are both aware of the statement’s content, but agree not to immediately report on it so any future communications with the kidnapper or kidnappers can be authenticated, CNN would report four months later.

Later in the evening, gloved investigators are seen buzzing over Nancy Guthrie’s property, placing evidence markers and climbing onto the flat, stark white roof of her home. Agents peer into bushes and scour the ground as a car that appeared to be Nancy Guthrie’s is towed away.

Thursday, February 5

Camron Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s brother, issues another plea in a video posted on social media at 5 p.m. as the first deadline given in the purported ransom note passes.

“Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you,” he says. “We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

The FBI, now jointly working the case with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, announces a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie “and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Wednesday, February 4

In their first emotional video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie – flanked by Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie – pleads for her mother to come home on Wednesday evening, four days after her disappearance.

“We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her,” Savannah Guthrie says in response to the reports of ransom notes. “We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Law enforcement activity suddenly increases Wednesday early evening as detectives perform a “follow-up” at Nancy Guthrie’s home, the sheriff’s department says. Fresh crime scene tape wraps around the length of the house — and is taken down within a matter of hours.

Tuesday, February 3

On the third day of the search for Nancy Guthrie, several media outlets, including TMZ and CNN affiliates KGUN and KOLD, receive the first purported ransom letters demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for her return.

One note includes a first deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday, February 5, and a second deadline for Monday, February 9.

Sunday, February 1

Hours after Nancy Guthrie was reportedly home from dinner with family, her home doorbell camera is disconnected at 1:47 a.m., and about 25 minutes later, surveillance camera software detects movement. At 2:28 a.m., data from Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker app shows the device is disconnected from her phone.

More than nine hours later, at 11:56 a.m., the family realizes she’s missing when checking on her at home.

A person close to the family later tells CNN Nancy Guthrie typically spends her Sundays watching virtual church services with friends at a nearby home. When she did not arrive Sunday morning, her friends alert the Guthrie family.

Relatives call 911 at 12:03 p.m. to report her missing, and Pima County Sheriff’s Department patrols arrive by 12:15 p.m.

Investigators scour the scene, finding blood on the front porch that is later confirmed to be Nancy Guthrie’s.

“There’s still more items that have been submitted. We just haven’t got them back yet,” the sheriff would later say on February 5. “In the meantime, we’re not just sitting on our haunches waiting. We do have a number of leads coming in.”

Saturday, January 31

Nancy Guthrie joins her family for dinner and game night Saturday evening, Ubering to her older daughter Annie Guthrie’s nearby home around 5:32 p.m. Hours later, her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, drives her home. Nancy Guthrie’s garage door opens at approximately 9:48 p.m. and closes at 9:50 p.m.

“It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed,” Nanos would say at a news conference a few days after her disappearance.

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