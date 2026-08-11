(WSVN) - It’s a big week for students in South Florida and across the country as they head back to school, but the return to routines may cause anxiety for many of them.

Parents may notice that their children are struggling to get back into their routines.

According to doctors, many times the bundle of emotions can be chalked up to normal jitters, as most kids want summer fun to continue or may not like the change.

But for some of them, back-to-school nerves can turn into real anxiety — with physical signs like a stomachache or headache, waking up late or avoiding social activities.

Dr. Molly O’Shea, a pediatrician based in Michigan and a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, said this behavior is something parents need to monitor.

“What makes nervousness different than anxiety is whether or not it’s actually impairing a kid’s ability to actually get to school and be able to function in a productive way,” said O’Shea.

O’Shea said recognizing the signs of anxiety is the first step, along with speaking with your child about their feelings.

“So it’s important to lean in to the emotional aspects of anxiety and say, ‘I can see that you’re really anxious about returning to school. Tell me about that. What does that feel like for you?'” said O’Shea.

She said the dialogue will also reinforce the importance of showing up.

“Any attendance is better than no attendance when it comes to school anxiety, and it’s so tempting as a parent to say, ‘OK, we’ll take a mental health day today, and you’ll kind of gather your strength and be able to go again, go tomorrow,’ when actually that reinforces the anxiety and makes it even harder to go the next day,” said O’Shea.

According to experts, parents may also want to bring in a mental health support person, therapist or psychologist to help your child work through the emotions and build confidence.

Parents may also let someone at the school — like a teacher, aide or school nurse — know if your child is in need of extra support to make a successful transition.

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