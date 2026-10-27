MIAMI (WSVN) - A local pup is being honored and being called a hero for his work.

Eddie, a 3-year-old Labrador retriever, is a service dog that supports his blind handler.

The pooch has been named as a finalist for the American Humane Society’s 16th annual Hero Dog Awards.

Eddie is representing the guide and service dogs category, alongside four other category finalists.

The winners will be honored in Washington, D.C. in early December.

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