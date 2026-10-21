An American Airlines flight had trouble on touchdown when arriving to Chicago O’Hare.

The plane, arriving from Barcelona, Spain, blew a tire during landing on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said there was a problem with the aircraft’s brakes.

The flight had 245 people on board but no injuries were reported.

Upon landing, passengers used the plane’s stairs to get off and were bused to the terminal.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

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