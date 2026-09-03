(WSVN) - For South Florida drivers hitting the road and air for the long holiday weekend, get ready for a holiday hustle.

According to AAA, Thursday marks the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

Travelers are expected to pay more for gas and domestic airfare as prices for both remain elevated.

Prices at the pump nationwide stand at $4.12. In Florida, the average gas price is $3.96.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.