WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A strong preliminary magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck near Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Monday, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake was at a depth of about 115 kilometers (70 miles). Earthquakes at shallower depths are felt more strongly at the surface.

The jolt hit about 35 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Luganville, Vanuatu.

There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami waves.

The U.S. tsunami warning center said there were no initial tsunami warnings, advisories, watches or threats from the quake.

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