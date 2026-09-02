More names have been added to a memorial that honors first responders who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

A ceremony was held in New York City to add 36 names of local firefighters to the Fire Department of the City of New York’s World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

These firefighters that were added died due to 9/11-related illnesses.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani honored those who gave their lives to save countless of others.

“Today we know the truth of how toxic the air was at Ground Zero and we reckon each day with the consequences of that exposure. The more than 600 members of the FDNY have since passed away from 9/11 related health complications. When we say never forget, it is not an abstract phrase. It is a deep and abiding commitment to remember the sacrifice made by the FDNY,” he said.

Officials said since that tragic day, firefighters affected by the attacks are on average living longer, with 86% of patients in the World Trade Center Health Program still alive five years after a cancer diagnosis.

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