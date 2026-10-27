TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) – The Dollar General store chain is being sued by 20 states, including the state of Florida for alleged deceptive pricing.

The states joined the Federal Trade Commission in filing a complaint that accused the business of mislabeling prices, overcharging consumers, and failing to correct the issue despite being aware of it.

The lawsuit claims that it cost consumers millions of dollars.

Dollar General operates over 21,000 stores nationwide and markets itself as a low priced alternative to big box stores.

The company has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

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