(WSVN) - Congressional candidate Luther Campbell, aka “Uncle Luke,” joined the growing debate over who should represent the community in a newly redrawn district that has long been represented by Black Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., stirred controversy last month when she announced she was running for reelection in Florida District 20, in a race that could reshape who represents parts of South Florida in congress.

In recent comments, Campbell argued has shifted beyond policy, and into a broader conversation about representation, local leadership and who voters believe best understands the community.

“Broward County Congressional District 20 is ground zero to whether or not the Democratic Party is going to support African American candidates. When you have a person like Debbie Wasserman Schultz running in this race, it shows that there is a serious divide within the Democratic Party,” said Campbell

Campbell said that conversations about the future of the district, and the Democratic Party in Florida, are expected to continue this week, as candidates and supporters try to build consensus and support moving forward.

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