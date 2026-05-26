FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten members of the Florida Democratic National Committee signed onto a letter, condemning U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run for Congress in the newly redrawn District 20.

Member Millie Herrera joined nine others to push back against the congresswoman’s decision to switch districts and run in an over 40% Black district.

“We are very upset. If Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz is interested in representing her constituents, this is not the way to do it,” she said.

Wasserman Schultz announced her re-election campaign earlier this month and made her case to voters in a social media video.

“People know me. They know I show up for them, they know I have their back and they know I have the experience to deliver results,” said Wasserman Schultz.

She decided to run in newly redrawn District 20 after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law, upending current House districts in the state to give Republicans an advantage in seats. The map virtually eliminated the congresswoman’s current district.

“They blew our districts to smithereens in Broward County,” said the congresswoman.

Her old district included much of west Broward and consisted of less than 20 percent of Black voters. This newly redrawn district encompasses most of central Broward, parts of Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach. Black voters make up over 40 percent of voters in this district.

But immediately after throwing her hat in the race, the backlash from her own party was fierce as many believe her decision to run in this new district undermines Black political power.

“Taking away the opportunity for a black leader to support a black constituency,” said Herrera.

The letter, signed on to by two-thirds of the members, states in part: “… this decision reinforces the same message Republicans have pushed for years: that Black representation does not matter. It does matter. Representation matters. Lived experience matters.”

It goes on to say that the Florida Democratic Party should not treat “…one of Florida’s few remaining majority-Black districts as a political opportunity for an incumbent seeking a safer seat.”

The district was most recently represented by Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Alcee Hastings for years before her.

Now, for the 2026 midterms, under this new map, six other Democrats, including Cherfilus-McCormick are running in the primary against Wasserman Schultz.

But Herrera argues the congresswoman should run in newly drawn District 22, which includes parts of west Broward which she already represents but now also reaches across the state to Marco Island.

“I wish she would reconsider because she’s done a really good job,” she said.

But in her video, despite the list of Democratic opponents in the primary, Wasserman Schultz said her work for the community speaks for itself.

“That’s why I’m running in District 20 because we can’t afford to lose the kind of clout, power and tenure and ability to get things accomplished for our community,” she said.

The congresswoman also recently said that there are parts of District 20 that she has represented in the past due to various boundary changes.

Her office did not respond to 7News’ request for comment on the DNC’s letter.

The primary to choose the nominees for the district is on Aug. 18.

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