(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday named housing official Bill Pulte, who has played a leading role in stoking the president’s retribution campaign, as acting director of national intelligence.

“I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added that Pulte would also remain in his current roles until a permanent DNI head is named.

Tulsi Gabbard announced at the end of May that she’d be stepping down as director of national intelligence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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