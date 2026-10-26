CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump heads Monday to Mississippi, as he continues a closing midterm campaign blitz that highlights Republicans’ challenges ahead of an election that could drastically shift power in Washington and statehouses across the country.

The Democratic Senate candidate Trump wants to help defeat, Scott Colom, said he’s going to the president’s rally site, too — creating the rare spectacle of Trump’s staunchest supporters interacting directly with one of the very figures the president surely will denigrate onstage later.

“I’m going to ask that voter, those voters, what matters to them, because they actually deserve a senator that will listen to them, that actually cares about what they think, actually cares about what they’re going through,” Colom said ahead of the president’s arrival for the evening event with Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Mississippi, among the nation’s most reliably Republican states, is not where the GOP envisioned needing a late-October stop from the president. But Hyde-Smith faces a stiff challenge from Colom, one of many Democratic underdogs that have managed to expand the House and Senate battleground maps because of widespread voter discontent over inflation, the Iran war and other aspects of Trump’s second presidency.

Colom said the dynamics make it easy for him to make a case to Trump rallygoers that Hyde-Smith is “not gonna change one single thing” that’s making voters’ lives harder.

“If you want somebody who’s gonna fight for higher wages, lower costs, get us out this stupid war, fight for affordable and accessible healthcare, actually stop the corruption that’s ruining our country, actually represent our Mississippi values, vote for Scott Colom,” he said.

Trump’s event with Hyde-Smith will kick off a week that continues to pit Trump against former President Barack Obama, the Democrat he first succeeded in 2017, and former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat he defeated in 2024 to return to power. Trump’s itinerary has been taking him to many states that he won comfortably in 2024.

Democrats, including progressives, are expanding their efforts

Other top nominees and surrogates are greeting voters — almost 30 million of whom have already cast ballots — as Republicans scramble to protect their threadbare majority in the House, shore up a Senate majority that was once thought secure and maintain the GOP’s national advantage in state capitals.

Minnesota was the center of the progressive movement’s effort to leverage many Americans’ economic struggles, as Democratic Senate nominee Peggy Flanagan, the current lieutenant governor, welcomed House Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., to advocate for a national health insurance plan to achieve universal coverage.

“Everywhere I go on this tour I meet Minnesotans who are working hard and doing everything right and still can’t afford to take care of themselves or the people they love,” said Flanagan, who is backed by progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Flanagan is running against former sportscaster Michele Tafoya for the open seat.

If passed, the healthcare bill, which would include added benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing coverage, could save up to $1 trillion in healthcare spending, Jayapal said at the conference.

“We desperately need to build a completely different system and stop tinkering around the edges of a sick care system,” said Jayapal, who is the lead author and sponsor of the bill.

Harris was to campaign in neighboring Wisconsin with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who faces Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Trump ally, for governor. Crowley would be the state’s first Black governor if elected to lead the battleground state.

In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms are getting an assist from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association and a likely 2028 presidential candidate, two days after Trump made his second October visit to the state.

Vice President JD Vance was headed to Kansas on behalf of Sen. Roger Marshall, who finds himself locked in a tight contest with Democratic nominee and United Methodist megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton in a state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1932.

House Democrats also continue to expand their spending footprint, with the House Majority PAC announcing almost $2.5 million in new spending in Minnesota and Indiana districts that had been considered solid GOP territory earlier in the cycle.

The Minnesota seat has been reliably Republican for generations, other than a recent stretch when Tim Walz, the state’s two-term governor and Democrats’ 2024 vice presidential nominee, represented the sprawling, heavily rural district.

Trump to rally in another reliably Republican state

But it’s Trump’s visit to Mississippi that perhaps brings the midterm landscape into the sharpest relief with just a week of campaigning left before votes are tallied.

To be sure, Hyde-Smith, who is vying for her second full term, remains the favorite in a state Trump won three times by an average of nearly 20 percentage points.

But Colom, a local prosecutor who would make history as Mississippi’s first Black senator since post-Civil War Reconstruction, is looking to parlay inflation, Trump’s lagging popularity and Hyde-Smith’s mistakes into an upset.

Colom has outpaced Hyde-Smith in fundraising since he launched his campaign last year, and he caught national attention this month with an ad that played off Hyde-Smith dismissing beef prices — driven higher by Trump’s tariffs and fuel spikes resulting from the Iran conflict. The ad features Hyde-Smith, a former state agriculture commissioner, saying that consumers “have so many other proteins to choose from,” followed by several characters, and then Colom, saying Mississippi should “pick another senator instead.”

Colom’s campaign followed with a social media video that featured an AI-generated Hyde-Smith dodging questions about that controversy and other issues. The Democrat took down the video after the Mississippi attorney general said it could violate state law barring the use of deepfakes so close to Election Day.

Senate Democrats’ super PAC, meanwhile, has been a late entry in the contest, with a $1.2 million investment — a paltry sum compared with Senate contests in more populous states like Texas or Georgia but an amount that can go farther in Mississippi’s smaller television markets.

Mississippians have not chosen a new Democratic senator since 1947, and Democrats last won a Senate race there when that senator, the onetime segregationist John Stennis, won his last reelection in 1982.

South Carolina has emerged as another unexpectedly competitive Senate race where a Democratic victory by Dr. Annie Andrews over Sen. Darline Graham, who was appointed to succeed her late brother, would rank as a seismic upset.

Trump announced Monday that he’d be returning to the state on Thursday for his second general election visit on Graham’s behalf. Andrews, meanwhile, touted a bipartisan endorsement Monday from two former South Carolina governors, Republican David Beasley and Democrat Jim Hodges. Andrews’ campaign says more than 100 Republicans have joined her “Republicans for Annie” coalition.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 Senate majority, meaning Democrats must flip at least four seats for a change in control. The GOP began the cycle with a 220-215 advantage in the House, but a national gerrymandering fight made nine Democrats-held seats friendlier to Republicans based on 2024 presidential outcomes in those districts.

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