(WSVN) - President Donald Trump made another campaign stop in Florida to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate in a final blitz before Election Day. On the same day, Democratic candidate David Jolly was in Tampa Bay trying to drum up support from undecided voters.

With just four days left to sway voters’ minds on what direction to take Florida in, Byron Donalds brought in major reinforcements from the president once again to keep the governor’s mansion under Republican control for another four years.

The pair held a joint rally in Daytona Beach Friday night to drum up support for the upcoming midterm election.

Trump previously stumped for Donalds in Fort Myers last week, telling supporters he would make a “great governor” for Florida.

Though polls have consistently shown the 47-year-old ahead of Jolly, the race has seemingly tightened in the closing weeks.

Another show of support from Trump signals Republicans’ growing concerns that Jolly has managed to narrow the gap significantly after Gov. Ron DeSantis cruised to his 2022 reelection by just over 19 points against Charlie Crist.

Meanwhile, Jolly made a stop on the opposite coast of Central Florida in Tampa Bay, meeting with undecided voters in an attempt to persuade them on his quest to become the first Democrat to become Florida governor since 1994.

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