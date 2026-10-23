FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — President Donald Trump is set to take the stage in Fort Myers to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds.

The campaign rally is taking place Friday afternoon inside the Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Hours before the event, the commander in chief addressed reporters about the campaign trail leading up to the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

“In Fort Myers, they have thousands and thousands of people that were there yesterday. They were lined up yesterday, so that seems to be a trait or an ability, and I want to use it for good purpose,” said Trump. “And if I don’t think somebody’s really worthy or [will do] a good job, I don’t go.”

Trump has endorsed Donalds, a 47-year-old congressman, and now he is helping make his case to voters.

“Today, I’m going [to stump] for a man who’s going to be a great governor. I think he’s going to be a great governor, so, Byron, we’re going to see him in a little while. But we have a tremendous crowd of people,” he said.

Donalds has represented the 19th congressional district in the Southwest Florida region since 2021, and he previously served in the Florida House of Representatives. He now wants to move into the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee.

Affordability is a top concern for voters, so Donalds is running on keeping taxes low and lowering insurance costs.

The race is far from a lock, as a recent poll from the University of North Florida showed Donalds two points ahead of Democratic candidate David Jolly.

The poll is one of the reasons the president came to Fort Myers, to give Donalds a boost in the final push ahead of Election Day.

Trump is expected to start his speech at 2 p.m.

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