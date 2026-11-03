DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Midterm Election Day got underway as polls opened across South Florida, but the start of the day was not without its hiccups.

Miami-Dade and Broward County election officials said they have prepared for a big rush.

Broward County officials said they are anticipating a large turnout. They said over 450,000 voters have already cast their ballots, with another 225,000 expected to head to the polls.

It has not all been smooth sailing, as the county reported a systemwide issue that affected Broward polling sites for between 10 and 15 minutes.

However, election officials said the issue has since been fixed, and polling sites are currently running smoothly.

With one exception. Shortly after polls opened, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office announced the polling location for Precinct T018, Paradise Village Clubhouse in Davie, was relocated to Precinct T013, which is Tree Tops Park in Davie, due to severe flooding.

South of the county line, more than half a million ballots have already been cast in Miami-Dade County, with another quarter million voters are expected on Tuesday.

“We have over 530,000 people that have already cast their vote,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia.

Polling sites across South Florida will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote.

Voters must bring a valid form of identification with a signature.

People who still have mail-in ballots are advised to drop it off at a designated site within the county where they are registered.

From candidates to proposals, there is plenty for voters to consider on the state ballot.

The governor’s race is at the top of the ticket, as Republican congressman Byron Donalds faces off against David Jolly, a Democrat and former congressman.

Jolly held a final rally Monday night in Wilton Manors.

“Folks, there’s a new coalition emerging in American politics that is trying, and we’re going to succeed because we’re believing in each other again,” said Jolly. “We’re trusting each other again. We’re believing in something better. We’re believing in the basic goodness and humanity of a people.”

Throughout his campaign, Jolly pushed plans for affordable housing, healthcare and education statewide.

Donalds was in Sarasota Monday night making his final pitch to voters.

“Make sure that the Florida dream is alive and well. Make sure we keep Florida as the free state of Florida,” he said. “Well, I’m telling you, we need your vote. Get out and vote.”

The cornerstones of Donalds’ campaign include keeping taxes low, protecting property owners and preserving what he calls Floridians’ freedom.

Another major contest on the ballot is the battle for the state’s open Senate seat. The race pits Democrat Angie Nixon against Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody.

In the fight for Florida’s 27th congressional district, Democrat Eliott Rodriguez is looking to unseat the Republican incumbent, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.

Affordability is a big concern for voters across the country, including Florida.

Amendment 3 is on the ballot, and if approved, it would increase the state’s homestead exemption.

While it would lower taxes for eligible property owners, critics say the move would cut important government services in areas like public safety, parks and transportation.

The outcome of these races, especially governor and Senate seats, could dramatically shape President Donald Trump’s last two years in the White House and the balance of power that comes with it.

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