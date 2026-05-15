(WSVN) - The U.S. Department of Justice is planning to indict Cuba’s Raúl Castro in connection to the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue shootdown, according to Reuters.

The downing of the plane claimed the lives of four flyers who were on the humanitarian mission.

The families of the victims and members of the Cuban exile community in South Florida have long called for action against Castro.

It’s unclear when an indictment could come as a grand jury would need to approve the charges.

The report about a possible indictment against Castro came hours after Cuban and U.S. officials confirmed a meeting between top Cuban officials and the CIA director in Havana where Cuban leaders appeared to accept a $100 million humanitarian offer from the United States.

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