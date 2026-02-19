As the 30th anniversary of a tragic event nears, members of South Florida’s congressional delegation are renewing their appeal to the Trump administration to indict former Cuban leader Raúl Castro, who, they say, is responsible for the shootdown of a plane with Cuban exile members inside.

Those members of Congress will join the family members of the victims of “Brothers to the Rescue” on Thursday to mark the three decades since the attack and to raise awareness of their demands as tensions between the United States and Cuba heat up.

On Feb. 24, 1996, Cuban military fighter jets shot down two unarmed Cessna planes in international airspace in the Florida straits.

Among the dead was 24-year-old Mario De La Peña, one of three U.S. Citizens and a legal U.S resident.

His parents, Miriam and Mario, say he was a volunteer pilot with “Brothers to the Rescue,” an organization flying humanitarian missions looking for Cuban rafters attempting the dangerous journey for a chance at freedom.

“He was a very friendly young man, very noble in character,” said Mario.

But that mission turned to misery. Chilling Cuban military audio captured the moment shots were fired.

“First shot. We got him, damn it! We got him!” said a Cuban military official in Spanish.

The bodies of the four men were never recovered.

“We have lived with this for 30 years, asking for justice,” said Miriam as she got emotional.

And justice may be coming for these South Florida parents if the local members of Congress are successful in their effort.

The delegation has asked the administration to indict Castro.

“Raúl Castro admitted that he gave the orders to shoot it down, and so Raúl Castro is guilty,” said U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R).

Gimenez is among those who sent a signed letter to President Donald Trump, which reads in part:

“We respectfully request that the Department of Justice consider indicting Raúl Castro, who is responsible for the cold-blooded murders…”

Mario’s parents say they agree with Gimenez and the rest of the delegation.

“Yes, he’s a criminal — he should be indicted,” said Mario.

“I would like to see anybody who commits such a crime indicted and serve prison for murder,” said Miriam.

The 94-year-old Castro made a rare public appearance in January as he received the remains of Cuban soldiers killed in the U.S. raid to capture Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Since that raid, the Trump administration’s sights have been set on Cuba.

“Cuba is right now a failed nation. We’re talking to Cuba right now, and [Sec. of State] Marco Rubio is talking to Cuba right now, and they should absolutely make a deal because it’s truly a humanitarian threat.”

The island nation has become increasingly paralyzed as the Trump administration’s policy of blocking oil shipments to the nation has it on the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

And Gimenez says it is the perfect time to strike and topple the regime once and for all.

“It’s time that we topple the regime. The regime is toppled. Look, I look at it as a cancer patient. The cancer is the regime, all right, and we have to get rid of the cancer,” said Gimenez.

Amid the increased pressure on the Cuban regime, news outlet Axios reported Wednesday that Rubio has been holding secret talks with Raúl Castro’s grandson. Axios said Rubio and his team see the 41-year-old as representing younger, business-minded Cubans who see value in engaging with the U.S.