VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) – City of Miami voters rejected Referendum 3 which would’ve allowed nearly 28 acres of public waterfront to be leased over an initial 45 years of redevelopment.

The referendum was rejected in a 65% to 35% vote.

If it had passed, the land would have been leased to Virginia Key LLC, a joint venture between RCI Group and Dallas based Suntex Marinas for a 45 year term that could be extended for more than 75 years, and in return, the City of Miami would have received $2.2 million in annual rent.

However, critics of the plan had raised concerns of potential environmental harm.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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