MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The future of continued supplemental funding for Miami-Dade County Public Schools is on the ballot.

“Can you imagine if we didn’t have this supplemental pay to make our teachers competitive enough to stay in Miami-Dade County Public Schools?” said M-DCPS Superintendent Rafael Villalobos.

Schools officials are urging voters to support the Secure Our Future referendum.

“And then, also at the same point, our police officers that protect our children, our communities and our schools? This would be detrimental to Miami-Dade County Public Schools as a whole, because now you can lose high-quality teachers. You won’t be able to attract more teachers just because of the cost of living in Miami-Dade County,” said Villalobos.

The measure, first approved in 2018 and again in 2022, provides local funding for teacher and staff pay, as well as school safety and security.

It is set to expire in July 2027— unless voters renew it on Nov. 3.

On Miami-Dade ballots, it will appear as Question 268: The Referendum Renewal Of Existing Ad Valoren Levy For Teachers, Instruction Personnel, Student Safety And Security.

Approval would extend the funding until June 30, 2031.

As MDCPS asks for the public’s continued support, Broward County Public School officials are also urging voters to help save millions of dollars at risk.

A similar measure is up for renewal in Broward County.

“The Secure the Next Generation referendum is a renewal of the existing $1 [million] property tax. It is not a new tax or an additional millage rate,” said BCPS Superintendent Howard Hepburn.

According to officials, the Secure the Next Generation referendum provides BCPS with additional funding that helps pay for teacher and staff supplements, more than 390 school safety personnel and over 220 mental health professionals.

On Broward ballots, it will appear as School Board Question #1: The Fund School Employee Pay, Safety, and Mental Health through a One-Mill Property Tax Levy.

Approval would extend the funding through Dec. 31, 2030.

Officials said without the renewal, BCPS stands to lose about $358 million a year.

“Everybody benefits from this referendum,” said Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union president. “And knowing that it’s being able to be afforded to take care of our students, that takes a lot of stress off of our educators and the families.”

The decision to continue supplemental funding for public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward will be decided on Nov. 3.

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