(CNN) — Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he has been discharged from the rehabilitation center where he had been recovering after a fall and will continue to recover at home.

“Earlier today, I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

“On the advice of my doctors, I’ll maintain an intensive regimen of physical therapy from home during the state work period, and I’ll continue to engage with my staff and colleagues on important Senate business,” he added.

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