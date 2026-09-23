FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With the November election fast approaching, the two general election candidates for Florida’s governor’s race made separate appearances at an economic forum hosted by WLRN on Wednesday to pitch their vision for the Sunshine State’s future.

Days after Democrat David Jolly said he will not take part in a general election debate with Republican Byron Donalds, both men appeared in the same building. Still, they stayed physically apart as they joined a conversation on affordability and data centers.

“My mission is to make sure that Florida remains number one while addressing some of the key issues impacting everybody,” said Donalds.

“Our politicians tell us if we hate each other just enough our lives will get better and I think it’s wrong. But we also know the economy is slipping away from too many people,” said Jolly.

On property insurance and storm coverage, Jolly said he wants a state-backed hurricane wind fund. He argues that cutting insurance companies out of the equation will lower rates by thousands of dollars per Florida homeowner.

But an ad paid for by the Byron Donalds campaign, blasting across the state, accuses Jolly’s plan of being a $1,000 hurricane tax on families.

On Wednesday, the Democrat pushed back against the claims in the TV ad.

“Despite the commercials, I don’t support a $1,000 hurricane tax. That’s an absolute lie. I’m talking about fixing a broken system and saving homeowners money,” he said.

As for Donalds, he wants to keep reforms signed into law by outgoing Gov. Ron DeSantis that curb lawsuits, put a scorecard in place so property owners can compare companies and remove fees that bolster the existing state catastrophic fund.

“We want to make sure that we pass those savings onto the people of Florida, get rid of that kicker,” said Donalds.

When asked about Amendment 3, the measure on voters’ ballot that would drastically reduce property taxes, both candidates said owners need relief but are aware of the possible loss in funding for local areas.

“We have to identify revenue. Look, our sheriffs are begging voters, ‘Don’t do this! You’re going to defund law enforcement if you do this.’ I do think in year one there is efficient general revenue we can look at to backfill but we’re going to have to determine what are the priorities that needs to be backfilled,” said Jolly.

“I don’t think it’s OK to say ‘Well, we can’t get our money this way, so now we’re going to get our money that way.’ What we need to be thinking about is budgetary restraint while making sure that key services are provided,” said Donalds.

Many local governments, however, have campaigned against the proposal because of the possibility of massive budget cuts.

The conversation then turned to data centers. Communities across the country have fought against building these centers because of their high energy and water use.

On that issue, the candidates took different views. Donalds took a more hands-off approach, while Jolly vowed to block all construction.

“Local governments will have the final say on data centers. We now have 27 counties and municipalities that have either issued moratoriums or bans. As governor, we are not going to preempt that,” said Donalds.

“Seventy-five percent of the state says don’t do data centers. That should be enough folks; that should be enough right there to hit pause,” said Jolly.

Both candidates will continue to crisscross the state until the general election on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.