(WSVN) - Democrat Jared Moskowitz has won the election for Florida District 25 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The house race was between Democrat Jared Moskowitz, Republican Scott Singer and Libertarian Peter Jassenoff.

For incumbent Moskowitz, this midterm was a fight to keep his seat. The Democrat sat in the seat for two terms before Florida Republicans redrew the congressional map earlier this year.

Moskowitz’s campaign points included lowering the cost of living, supporting Israel, promoting disaster preparedness, and protecting Social Security, Medicare and reproductive freedom.

The Republican candidate, Singer, was the mayor of Boca Raton for three terms. During the campaign, he focused on improving the job market and economy, supporting Israel, keeping taxes low and promoting law enforcement and a strong national military.

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