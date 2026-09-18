DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - In a rare rebuke of the Trump White House, U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27) released a campaign ad telling the president that his immigration policies have gone too far.

The Republican congresswoman, who represents parts of South Florida, appears to call out Trump’s hardline immigration policies as she speaks straight into the camera.

“Mr President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” said Salazar.

Salazar, a Cuban-American politician who entered political office following the 2020 elections, said immigration is hitting families hard in the area she represents.

“Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy,” she said. “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024, feel betrayed today.”

The campaign ad quickly went viral as it shows a division within the Republican Party on a major issue less than two months before the midterm elections.

Salazar’s Democratic opponent, Eliott Rodriguez, thinks the ad is a sign of desperation from the congresswoman.

“Make no mistake. These are crocodile tears from someone worried about losing an election,” he said.

Rodriguez, a former CBS Miami journalist, pointed to Salazar’s record on the issue of immigration.

“She has voted with the Trump agenda 100%. She voted to fund [Immigration and Customs Enforcement.] She did not speak out against Alligator Alcatraz,” he said.

In 2024, Salazar easily won another term, beating her opponent by 20 points. This time around, however, polling shows it may be a closer race than in years past.

7News political analyst Brian Fonseca said a possible warning sign for the congresswoman could be Miami voters electing their first Democrat mayor in three decades.

“If there was a litmus test for this district, I would look at the Miami mayoral race last year in which for the first time in 30 years a Democrat was elected to the City of Miami. Her district has tremendous overlap with the City of Miami,” he said.

Across South Florida, many Americans are worried about the cost of living and gas prices. Now, with her latest ad, Salazar has brought the issue of immigration to the forefront of her campaign.

“Issues around immigration, issues around the economy. I think these are really important issues for her voting constituency and the issue of immigration is the one she decided to break with the administration on,” said Fonseca.

7News reached out to Salazar’s campaign about the campaign ad, but have not heard back as of late Thursday night.

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