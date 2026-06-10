(WSVN) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will be making a stop at Guantanamo Bay amid the ongoing campaign by the Trump administration to push for a regime change in Cuba.

The Pentagon said Hegseth is set to visit troops on the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, where he will also receive operational briefings.

Hegseth’s trip to the base comes just weeks after the U.S. indicted former Cuban leader Raúl Castro on federal murder charges, the latest chapter in the Trump administration’s increasing push for regime change on the island.

Upon returning from Cuba, Hegseth will also visit troops at the U.S. military’s Central Command headquarters in Tampa.

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