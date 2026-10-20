PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Former President Bill Clinton is no stranger to hitting the campaign trail and he’s making a stop in Pembroke Park to stump for David Jolly, the Democratic nominee to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The high-profile visit comes as early voting gets underway across Florida, with Jolly hoping to close the gap in an uphill battle against his Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

During Tuesday evening’s interfaith event, the 42nd President of the United States will be speaking alongside Jolly with supporters in the final weeks of this election cycle.

As he has done in past election cycles, Clinton has waited until late in the process to wade into making critical campaign stops in key races around the country.

Some of the latest polls have shown Donalds maintaining a healthy 8-point overall lead ahead of Jolly, who is seeking to become the first Democrat elected as Florida’s governor since Lawton Chiles was narrowly re-elected by just over 60,000 votes against Republican contender Jeb Bush in 1994.

Other polls have showed a much tighter race between Donalds and Jolly, with Jolly notably making critical progress with Latino voters in at least one of those polls.

The heavyweight visit from the former president suggests Democrats’ increasing confidence in Florida’s gubernatorial race being a much tighter race in light of several compounding economic factors weighing on voters’ minds.

Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also expected to make some stops to support Jolly in the final two weeks before the midterm election.

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