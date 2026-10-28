(WSVN) - A new poll conducted by Florida International University shows a clear majority of Cuban Americans support Republicans despite immense disapproval of President Trump’s immigration policies.

According to the poll, 76% of Cuban Americans in South Florida disapprove of the Trump administration’s increased deportations of Cubans with no criminal record over the first two years of his second term.

Despite that strong disapproval of his immigration policies, 68% of Cuban Americans expressed their intent to support the GOP in the upcoming midterm election.

That benchmark is consistent with the all-time high recorded in a previous poll done in 2024.

With regards to Florida’s Senate race between Republican Sen. Ashley Moody and Democrat Angie Nixon, the poll found 51% supported Moody while only 26% stood with Nixon. FIU says 44% of the full sample remained undecided in this race.

A similarly large gap was found in Florida’s gubernatorial race, with 60% of Cuban Americans siding with Republican Rep. Byron Donalds and just 24% supporting Democrat David Jolly.

Early voting is underway in Miami-Dade and Broward until Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Election Day is on Nov. 3.

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