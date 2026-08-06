(WSVN) - A newly redrawn congressional district now features a crowded field of high-profile Democratic candidates, with some boasting a wealth of experience, controversy and calls for significant change.

After Florida Republicans pushed through a new congressional map aimed at bolstering their position in the midterms, Florida’s District 20 underwent substantial changes, resulting in a crowded primary in one of the most Democratic-leaning areas of the state.

Former congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is running to recapture her seat after she resigned in April. Cherfilus-McCormick faces charges for allegedly stealing millions in federal dollars from disaster relief, redirecting the funds toward her 2021 campaign.

“For the last five years, I’ve proudly represented this district,” said Cherfilus-McCormick.

Her trial is set for February 2027.

Despite the alleged misuse of funds, Cherfilus-McCormick hopes voters in District 20 will send her back to Washington.

“We’ve seen too many people – with the American Dream leaving from their hands with the high prices of housing, the high prices of actual food and existing,” said Cherfilus-McCormick.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Cherfilus-McCormick’s former colleague, has also stepped into the foray for District 20.

Her previous district was functionally eliminated as part of Florida Republicans’ efforts to tilt the scales, leading to Wasserman Schultz to decide to instead run for this altered district.

Her decision was met with heavy criticism, including from her opponents.

Wasserman Schultz’s old district included much of west Broward and consisted of less than 20 percent of Black voters. This newly redrawn district encompasses most of central Broward, parts of Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach. Black voters make up over 40 percent of voters in this district.

Wasserman Schultz cites her years of experience and leadership roles as reason to put faith in her ability to deliver for Broward voters.

“Right now with life being as unaffordable as it is, we need someone with the experience that I have to make sure that I can deliver for our community,” said Wasserman Schultz.

For Luther Campbell, who’s also running in District 20, Wasserman Schultz’s decision to run in District 20 has caused significant rifts.

“As soon as I walk in the door, we’re gonna have a big fight with the Black Congressional Caucus because they did not stand down on Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and I have no respect for them right now,” said Campbell.

Known as Uncle Luke by many members of the community, Campbell is a former member of the hip hop group, 2 Live Crew.

He has not minced words about his stance as he hopes to represent District 20, describing himself as independently-minded and focused on people over politics, saying he’s more than willing to work with whoever he must to deliver for voters.

“My job is not to go to Washington, give catchphrases, fight against Trump. My job is to go work with Trump, Marco Rubio, anybody across the aisle to bring money back to my district,” said Campbell.

Former Broward mayor Dale Holness boasts a long record of holding public office.

He previously served as a commissioner for the City of Lauderhill and Broward County before running against Cherfilus-McCormick in 2020. In a tightly contested race, Holness only lost by five votes.

“I’m a dedicated public servant serving you, the public,” said Holness.

He’s shown plenty of willingness to confront and oppose measures brought by the Trump administration.

“We must repeal the big, ugly bill that was passed, that took food stamps away from family with children and seniors on fixed income,” said Holness. “That cut back on healthcare insurance for those that are in need of healthcare.”

Twenty-seven-year-old teacher Elijah Manley is the youngest candidate in the race.

“I’m a teacher, I got into this fight because of my lived experiences being homeless after the 2008 financial crisis, and so I got into politics because families like mine were left behind,” said Manley.

Manley shook off questions over inexperience, saying his lived experiences have provided a critical perspective into understanding how best to deliver for voters.

A self-described progressive, Manley said he wants to give the Democratic Party a fresh start.

“People who don’t trust their representatives anymore, they don’t trust the government, they don’t trust the Democratic Party and I’m running to fix that,” said Manley.

The winner of the Aug. 18 Democratic primary will move on to the general election in November, where they will then face the winner of the Republican primary and one candidate from the Independent Party of Florida.

Polls are open for early voting in Miami-Dade County. For a list of locations, click here.

Early voting for Broward County begins Aug. 8. For more information on polling locations, click here.

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