SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds rallies with supporters a South Florida Cuban staple.

As part of his campaign’s statewide bus tour, Donalds and his running mate Bryan Avila appeared at La Carreta on Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured a packed room of supporters and Spanish music playing on the speakers inside the restaurant.

It is the third stop of the day for Donalds, who also held events in Melbourne and Fort Pierce.

Speaking to 7News earlier this month, Donalds highlighted his promise to keep taxes low, cut insurance costs and property taxes, and emphasizes law and order.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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