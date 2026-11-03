HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - This Election Day, all eyes are on who will take the Governor’s Mansion in Florida.

Republican candidate Byron Donalds plans to gather at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Tuesday night.

He hopes that, by the late evening, he will be the 47th governor of Florida and the Deep South’s first Black governor.

Donalds’ wife and kids joined him at a polling location in Naples on Tuesday as he cast his ballot across the way from his home.

Donalds has represented the area in the United States Congress since 2021.

This campaign season, Donalds’ focus has centered on his support for data centers, repealing homestead property taxes — which has its own spot on the ballot — and making Florida affordable, which his Democratic rival, David Jolly, also promotes.

Many polls have shown Donalds ahead of Jolly by a few percentage points.

However, some of those points are within the margin of error, so neither candidate truly knows their fate until the votes are counted.

Still, with the endorsement of President Donald Trump, Donalds is hoping the Republican winning streak in Florida will continue.

“So honestly, today I’m just taking it all in,” said Donalds. “I’m excited about tonight. But really trying to take a moment to enjoy the journey and really reflect on it because it’s going to move pretty quickly, and excited to see the results this evening.”

Donalds is expected to speak publicly tonight regardless of the election outcome.

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