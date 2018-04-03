Video captures fight between girls at North Miami Beach high school

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fists flew at a North Miami Beach high school, as cellphone video captured two girls fighting, and officials say it all started over a seat.

The video posted on Snapchat shows the altercation inside a classroom at Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High School, Tuesday morning.

In the video, a girl wearing pink can be seen taking the brunt of the punches. After the fight, that girl was checked out by the school nurse on school property, but soon after that, her mother called in fire rescue to check her daughter.

School officials described the fight as a “mutual combatant situation,” meaning both students played a part in causing the fight.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools said as soon as the fight broke out, the teacher rushed to get school security.

The fight ended quickly once security guards arrived.

The school district released a statement that read in part, “We are conducting a thorough review to determine the factors that led to this unfortunate incident. One, if not both, students will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”

School administrators plan to meet with the girls’ parents on Wednesday.

