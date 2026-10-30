MIAMI (WSVN) - A 38-year-old woman was arrested after investigators said she performed post-cosmetic surgery massages and reopened patients’ surgical wounds without the required medical or massage therapy licenses.

According to an arrest report, Sulky Roose Accius, also known as “Chyna,” advertised post-operative massages and body maintenance services through her Instagram account, @sosnatched_miami.

Investigators said a woman contacted Accius after seeing her advertisements online and paid $275 through Cash App for three massages following cosmetic surgery.

The victim told police Accius reopened her surgical incisions to drain bodily fluids during the treatments. She also reported experiencing numbness in her fingers for extended periods after receiving two massages.

According to the report, investigators reviewed Accius’ Instagram page and found videos showing her performing lymphatic massages, forcing blood from open wounds, removing surgical drains and applying medical bandages.

A Florida Department of Health records check confirmed Accius did not have the required licenses to perform those services.

The victim later purchased three additional massages but discovered Accius had moved out of her business location before her final appointment. When she requested a refund, Accius told her she would no longer provide services, police said.

Accius was arrested Thursday at a home along Northwest 140th Street in Miami.

After being read her Miranda rights, she declined to speak with investigators without an attorney present.

She faces charges of practicing a health care profession without a license and practicing massage therapy without a license.

During a bond court hearing, a judge found probable cause and set her bond at $3,000.

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