HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old is now being charged as an adult in connection with a shooting that erupted during a planned fight at a Hialeah apartment complex in September, police said.

Michael Isaac Delgado, appeared in bond court Wednesday, more than a month after he and another teenager were arrested following the shooting at the Aquabella community.

According to police, the shooting occurred Sept. 1 at approximately 2:36 p.m. when several individuals gathered at the complex to settle an ongoing dispute through a physical fight.

During the confrontation, police said Delgado pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

One victim told investigators Delgado chased him while threatening to kill him and fired shots in his direction.

Another victim said Delgado pointed a gun at his face and fired, forcing him to drop to the ground.

Police said a bullet also struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Tahoe as several victims attempted to flee.

No injuries were reported.

Delgado and co-defendant Luis Padilla Delatorre were arrested Sept. 2 and initially taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a judge ordered Delgado held without bond on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

The judge also set a $7,500 bond for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and $500 each for unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

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