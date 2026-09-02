HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a neighborhood in Hialeah in broad daylight, leading police to arrest two teenage boys who are now facing felony charges.

7News cameras captured a large police response in the area of West 104th Street and 36th Avenue in the Aquabella townhome community, Tuesday afternoon.

Hialeah Police units initially responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area.

Wednesday morning, detectives confirmed the arrests of two 17-year-olds identified as Luis Padilla Delatorre and Michael Isaac Delgado. They face charges of attempted second-degree murder with a deadly firearm and shooting or throwing a deadly missile.

Investigators also provided more details about the incident.

They said a group met for a pre-arranged fight, and at one point, one of the teens took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at a victim who was running away.

Fortunately, police said, no one was hurt, but bullets struck the driver’s side of a black Chevy Tahoe that was occupied.

People in the neighborhood called 911.

“It’s scary, and it’s getting scarier,” said Aquabella resident Lynn Sofranko.

Officers quickly locked down the community as they searched for the shooters.

“They told us to stay inside, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Sofranko. The gates were all shut; we were on lockdown.”

“We saw K-9s [going] house to house,” said another area resident.

Officers were seen standing with their guns drawn as multiple people were detained.

Investigators said they also found two vehicles that were involved in the incident. They were later towed away from the scene

Police told 7News they spoke with witnesses, as well as those in custody to determine how they were involved.

Detectives said it wasn’t until Wednesday morning that Padilla Delatorre and Delgado were found and arrested.

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