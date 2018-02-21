Students across South Florida stage walk-outs to protest gun laws

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hundreds of students across a variety of schools walked out of their campuses to protest current gun laws after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students could be seen marching out of multiple schools in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Among the campuses where the walk-outs took place were Cypress Bay High School, Tequesta Trace Middle School, Western High School. among others.

Students carried signs with messages demanding lawmakers take action.

Other students at North Broward Preparatory School reportedly are planning to walk out of their school later on Wednesday and walk from their school to Stoneman Douglas.

At Coral Springs High School, students walked out onto the field and formed a heart on their football field.

Students in Miami-Dade also staged walkouts and peaceful protests as well.

Teens at Miami Edison High in Northeast Miami-Dade walked around the track in their school, holding signs showing that they not only stand in solidarity with the victims of the Parkland shooting, but with the victims of the many other mass shootings.

Students at Design and Architecture High School also held a 17-minute peaceful protest for the victims.

“We want to feel safe in our school,” said a student at one of the protests.

We need to make sure that the entire world knows that this is a problem and that this needs to be solved immediately,” said another student.

