Drive-thru testing site in Hialeah set to open at Amelia Earhart Park

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Another drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Hialeah.

On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban Bovo and former Florida State Senator Rene Garcia announced a free testing site will open at Amelia Earhart Park, located at 401 E 65th St.

Starting on Thursday, those who are 65 or older and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested at the park.

Testing will be conducted Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by appointment only.

Officials said only two people per vehicle will be allowed into the park.

Those who want to schedule an appointment to get tested can call 305-268-4319.

The call center opens at 9 a.m. daily, and will stay open until the appointment slots for the next day are filled.

