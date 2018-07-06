EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in connection to several car break-ins in El Portal.

Home surveillance video shows the thief trying to break into a car, Thursday night.

For those that question the #9PMRoutine this video was taken after the subject got into an unlocked car, but skipped over this locked one @9PMRoutine1 @citizcrimewatch resident gave @ElPortalPD permission to release video. PS, we want this guy! pic.twitter.com/XurTDTLq3k — El Portal Police Department (@ElPortalPD) July 6, 2018

Investigators said the subject got into other unlocked vehicles as well. Now, they are asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

If you have any information on these car burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

