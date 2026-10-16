HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A rideshare driver was arrested after police said he inappropriately touched and forcibly kissed a teenage passenger during a trip home in Hialeah.

According to the arrest report, Vicente Fermin Rodriguez Hernandez, 45, picked up the 17-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon after she requested a ride through the Empower rideshare app following an appointment.

Police said Rodriguez Hernandez began complimenting the teen, calling her “guapa,” Spanish for pretty, and told her he owned a business and was looking for employees.

After learning she was seeking employment, he offered to take her out later that evening to discuss a possible job opportunity and asked whether she was single or married, according to the report.

As they approached the teen’s gated community, investigators said Rodriguez Hernandez repeatedly asked her for a hug.

Once inside the community, police said he parked near a neighborhood park and climbed into the back seat next to the teen.

According to the arrest report, when the teen leaned in for a courtesy hug, Rodriguez Hernandez wrapped his arms tightly around her and forcibly kissed her on the mouth without her consent.

Investigators said he then touched her inappropriately and attempted to reach inside her pants.

The teen grabbed his hand, pulled it away and repeatedly said, “No, no, no.”

Despite her objections, police said Rodriguez Hernandez continued touching her and made another attempt to reach inside her pants.

The teen pushed his hand away again, told him “no” and said she had to leave.

Investigators said he eventually returned to the driver’s seat and drove the teen to her home, where he forcibly kissed her again before she exited the vehicle.

Police said Rodriguez Hernandez also obtained the teen’s phone number and later sent her text messages saying he liked their kisses and asking to meet again to discuss the job opportunity.

The teen provided a sworn statement to police, and detectives identified Rodriguez Hernandez through rideshare information and the phone number he provided.

Rodriguez Hernandez was taken into custody Thursday evening at a residence in Hialeah. According to the report, he invoked his right to remain silent during questioning.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious touching of a minor. During his bond court appearance, a judge found probable cause and set his bond at $5,000.

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