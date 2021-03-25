Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck cruiser on Palmetto Expressway

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in a South Florida neighborhood.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene in Pinecrest as officers and K-9s scoured the backyards of homes, Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police were looking for the driver who rammed a police cruiser on the Palmetto Expressway before it took off.

They found the car abandoned in the area of Southwest 104th Street and 69th Avenue.

Police searched homes in the area but came up emptyhanded.

The officer in the car that was struck was not hurt.

