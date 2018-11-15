Police investigate threatening message found at Miami Coral Park HS

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police cruisers were parked outside of a South Florida school after a threatening message was left in a bathroom stall.

Dozens of parents who were picking up their children at Miami Coral Park Senior High School saw the additional police presence outside, Thursday.

According to a Miami-Dade Public Schools spokesperson, a threatening message was found written inside a bathroom stall.

Officials are now investigating this case.

