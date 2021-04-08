Police, family members seek answers after teen killed, 2 others injured in Goulds drive-by shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for those who are responsible for the death of a 17-year-old and leaving two other 16-year-olds in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police identified the 17-year-old victim as Clinton Young on Thursday morning, just hours after his body was removed from the scene from the medical examiner’s office.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the shooting in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 115th Avenue in the Goulds neighborhood, just after 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The two 16-year-old boys were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the arm or leg.

Young died at the scene.

His uncle, Reverend Anthony Ancrum, said he can’t imagine what his sister is going through.

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through, waking up this morning and her son was alive this time yesterday and he’s gone,” said Ancrum.

Ancrum said Young was visiting his aunt’s house after he got out of work on Wednesday.

“I’m just tired of losing sons,” he said.

Ancrum said his sister was in bed when she heard the shots ring out. Another one of the victims stumbled up to her front door and told her about her nephew.

The two other victims who were left injured are football players, according to Ancrum.

“These are not kids that are on the streets,” he said. “These kids are aspiring for more.”

Those who live nearby said they heard lots of gunfire ringing out.

“Over 20, just kept going,” said one woman.

“I wouldn’t figure it was a shooting or something like that but this loud banging looked like it would never stop,” said Maurice Scott, who lives nearby. “It just kept on going.”

7News cameras captured a bullet hole left in a car’s windshield.

Detectives were back at the scene the following morning handing out flyers to area residents, hoping someone will come forward with information.

“It’s unfortunate, that another juvenile loses their life and another two are at the hospital. We’re urging the community to come together with the police department on this investigation,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

“It’s not snitching when your nephew is dead. It’s not snitching when you’re cleaning up blood off the porch and the sidewalk,” said Ancrum.

If you have any information regarding this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.