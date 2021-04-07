3 teens shot, 1 dead in drive-by shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens were injured and another killed in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Southwest 115th Avenue in the Goulds neighborhood, just after 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

One teen died on the scene, while the other two were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center by air ambulance in unknown condition.

Police are investigating the shooting.

