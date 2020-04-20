Police arrest man after armed robbery at McDonald’s drive-thru in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a McDonald’s in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, the crook placed an order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the area of Red Road and West 71st Street at approximately 1:20 a.m., Monday.

When the man approached the window to pay for the order is when he allegedly pointed a firearm at the McDonalds employee and demanded all of the money in the register.

After the victim handed over the cash, the armed robber then fled the scene in a 2013 Hyundai Accent.

Shortly after, City of Miami Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for unrelated traffic infractions. They then learned the vehicle was possibly involved in an armed robbery out of Hialeah.

Hialeah Police officers and the employee at the drive-thru responded to the scene and identified the man in the vehicle as the armed robber.

Thirty-two-year-old Angel Torresperaza was taken into custody and is now facing a charge of armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon.

He is currently being held without bond.

