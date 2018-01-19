Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was transported to a hospital after he was struck by a Brightline train, Friday night.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and North Flagler Drive at around 8 p.m.

According to police, the man had attempted to cross the tracks.

The train stopped, and the pedestrian was taken to Broward Health Medical with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to officials.

The accident takes place two days after a bicyclist was killed in Boynton Beach, Wednesday, while trying to pedal around the gates, which were down at the time.

The Friday before, a 32-year-old woman was struck and killed in Boynton Beach as the train did a preview event.

Authorities spoke about the importance of safety around the trains, Friday, in light of the recent incidents.

“We’re going to place safety ambassadors. We’re going to place individuals at the busiest intersections, up and down the corridor, to reinforce the need,” said Patrick Goddard, president and CEO of Brightline,” and to communicate obeying the traffic signals and signage that we have placed in the corridor.”

Authorities are still investigating the Fort Lauderdale incident.

Brightline trains have since resumed service.

