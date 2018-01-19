Brightline reps discuss safety plan after several pedestrian fatalities

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The newly unveiled Brightline train is under scrutiny after several fatal accidents involving pedestrians.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday, after a cyclist tried to beat the train in Boynton Beach.

Representatives for Brightline spoke about the company’s safety plan, Friday.

“In addition to all of this, we have had and will continue to have safety street teams attending events, public events where the public congregate around the [Florida East Coast Railway] corridor, so that we can again spread the word about rail safety,” said a Brightline representative.

Brightline celebrated its grand opening last week — one day after a pedestrian was struck and killed during a preview ride for officials in Boynton Beach.

