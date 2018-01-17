Bicyclist struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A bicyclist has died in Palm Beach County after being struck by a Brightline train, Wednesday afternoon.

Boynton Beach Police confirmed that a man died on the scene after being hit on the tracks in the 100 block of Ocean Avenue.

Police investigating train vs bicyclist in 100 block of FEC tracks on Ocean Avenue. A man is confirmed dead. Avoid the area. — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) January 17, 2018

A Brightline spokesperson released a brief statement, saying, “Local authorities are on the scene, and we are engaged with them as they begin their investigation.”

The victim was later identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey D. King, Boynton Beach Police announced via Twitter.

Investigators determined that King “pedaled around the gates, which were down, in an attempt to beat the train,” according to the tweet.

Bicyclist fatally struck by train this afternoon is identified as Jeffrey D. King, 51, of Boynton Beach. Investigators determined he pedaled around the gates, which were down, in an attempt to beat the approaching train. https://t.co/W9MRxd04yz — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) January 18, 2018

This is the second fatality involving the new higher-speed train system since Brightline started service last week.

A woman was also struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach Friday evening after, officials said, she crossed the tracks after the guard rails went down.

Two other people were struck and killed by Brightline trains during testing last year. However, one of those deaths was ruled a suicide.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.